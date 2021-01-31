Spanish football club Barcelona have announced that they will take legal action against the newspaper which has leaked after it released the leaked details of the Argentine’s contract. Also Read - Lionel Messi's LEAKED Barcelona Contract The Biggest in World Sports: Report

Spanish newspaper El Mundo claims that Messi's contract of €555,237,619 (US$673,919,105) over the past four seasons in Barcelona – is the biggest in sports history.

FC Barcelona on Sunday released a statement on the incident and said that the club regrets the publication of Messi's contract as it is a private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties.

“In view of the information published today El Mundo, in relation to the professional contract signed between FC Barcelona and the player Lionel Messi, the club regrets its publication given that it is a private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties,” the Catalan club said in a statement.

The club further stated that they support Messi in the incident and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo.

“FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document, and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo, for any damage that may be caused as a result of this publication.

“FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has worked to become the best player in the world and in football history.”

Meanwhile, according to ESPN, Messi has also decided to sue El Mundo and any personnel from Barcelona who is involved in the leaking of the contract. There are only four copies of his contract — Messi has one, Barcelona have another, Spanish League La Liga also has a copy and so does Cuatrecasas, the law firm used by the Argentine,