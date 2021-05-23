Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi created another milestone by claiming his 8th Pichichi award with 30 goals in La Liga this season. Like every season, Messi carried Barcelona on his back and emerged as the top scorer of the season. Messi became the first player in the league’s history to claim the fifth consecutive Pichichi award. He has already claimed the trophy times by any player. Also Read - Tale of El Pistolero's Redemption: Scapegoated And Underestimated at Barcelona, Luis Suarez Inspires Atletico Madrid to La Liga Glory

Messi surpassed football greats Alfredo Di Stéfano and Hugo Sánchez (both 4) to achieve yet another milestone in his illustrious career. However, in the European golden shoe race, he finished far behind Robert Lewandowski who stands tall at the top with 41 goals in 29 appearances for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga this season. Also Read - Luis Suarez Powers Atletico Madrid to La Liga Title With 2-1 Win Over Real Valladolid



Despite, the Argentine’s goalscoring spree, Barcelona finished third on the points table in the La Liga 2020-21 campaign. After an inconsistent start to the season, Barcelona bounced back in the second half with some incredible performance but choked in the business end of the title race.

Messi decided to take a rest in the final match of Barcelona’s season against Eibar as he went for a vacation with family ahead of the Copa America.

With a Copa del Rey trophy to his name, Messi is still one of the contenders to win the Ballon d’Or this season if he managed to guide Argentina to the Copa America title.

He has been touted to leave the club following this season, after spending almost 20 years and winning every trophy in Blaugrana colours.

The 33-year-old is heavily linked to a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain where he will get a chance to reunite with his good friend Neymar Jr. However, Barcelona club president Joan Laporta is confident that the Argentine will pen down the contract extension soon and end his career at Barcelona.