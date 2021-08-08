New Delhi: Lionel Messi on Sunday addressed his exit from FC Barcelona after spending 17 seasons at the club. Messi, who played his first official match for Barcelona at the age of 17, bid goodbye to his childhood club with tears in his eyes.Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi Gets Emotional, in Tears During Press Conference Will Make Your Heart Break!

Messi revealed that he was convinced and wanted to stay at the club. Also Read - Lionel Messi Press Conference Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Ex-Barcelona Legend

“I was convinced to stay here at Barcelona. This is my home, our home. I wanted to stay at Barça and it was the plan… and today I’ve to say goodbye after my entire life here,” Messi said at the press conference. Also Read - Lionel Messi to Shed Light on Barcelona Exit as Potential PSG Saint-Germain Move Wait

Barcelona on Thursday announced that the contract negotiation with Messi has ended as the club will not be able to register the six-time Ballon d’Or winner due to Spanish Financial Fair Play.

“I never imagined I’d be saying goodbye because I never thought I’d leave. It’s even stranger due to the pandemic and playing without fans. I have always felt the love of the fans though and hopefully I’ll be back at some point.”

Messi: “There have been so many good times, and also some bad ones, but that has helped me to grow and become the person that I am. I was convinced we were going to stay, which is what we all wanted, but today it turns out I have to say goodbye.”

Messi: “This is very difficult for me after so many years. Last year when all the stuff with the burofax was going on I was convinced [to leave]. But this year no. This is our home and we love Barcelona, as much from the sporting side as in our everyday life. After 21 years here I’m leaving with my wife and three Argentinean-Catalans. We’ll be back, this is our home and I promised my kids as well.”