New Delhi: Lionel Messi, arguably the best ever footballer to have graced the beautiful game, turned 34 on Thursday. Considering his global popularity, it was not surprising to see fans pour in birthday wishes for the Barcelona skipper. While some fans called Messi the Greatest of All Time (GOAT), others felt he is more than just a footballer – he is an emotion.

The Argentinian icon is currently on national duty and featuring in the ongoing Copa America. He has expressed his desire to win a big trophy with Argentina – something that has devoid him. In a recent interview, he admitted that Copa America this time is a big tournament and he would like to win it for Argentina.

Happiest Birthday (IST) to the person whom I admire the most out of any sport I’ve ever followed. Unmatched, Magisterial (@RayHudson), GOAT, Miracle.. none of the words do justice. Who knew, that a kid from Rosario would go on to conquer the world. ♥️#LionelMessi#Invaluable pic.twitter.com/WCTi0f4W8r — Big Smoke (@bigafsmoke) June 23, 2021



I can’t describe the love, emotions and respect I have for him. The greatest to have ever walked on the pitch. Happy birthday leo.#LionelMessi pic.twitter.com/g0MALM6uqy — Shahryaar Khan (@ShahryaarKhan8) June 23, 2021

The best there is, the best there ever has been, and if we are honest, probably the best there ever will be. Happy birthday to the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/cTmaWNa0fx — Rishi Chhabra (@fcbrishi2708) June 23, 2021

34 years ago, greatest ever to play the game was born.

• 755 goals

• 930 matches

• 37 titles

Luckiest to have witnessed your magic

Happy birthday, Lionel Messi. 🐐🎊 pic.twitter.com/2D9SBNPpki — ⚡️ (@total10i) June 23, 2021

Born on 24 June, 1987 in Rosario, Argentina, Messi signed up with Spain’s FC Barcelona at the age of 13 and has since become one of the greatest footballers to have played the game.

The Argentine continues to set new benchmarks for the others to follow, some maybe untouchable. He overcame a potential career-threatening medical condition at a young age before he began his goalscoring spree and winning trophies both.

The 34-year-old made his debut for Barcelona on November 16, 2003, during a friendly against FC Porto and his official debut on October 16, 2004, against Espanyol in a 1-0 win.