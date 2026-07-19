Lionel Messi can break THESE records in FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Lionel Messi will have another chance to add to his incredible legacy when Argentina take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Argentine captain has already rewritten several World Cup records during the tournament, but one more memorable performance could see him achieve even more milestones in what is expected to be the final World Cup match of his career.
Messi enters the final with eight goals and four assists in the tournament. However, he is no longer leading the Golden Boot race after France captain Kylian Mbappe moved ahead with 10 goals following his hat-trick in the third-place playoff against England.
That means Messi will need to score at least three goals against Spain to finish as the tournament’s top scorer. A hat-trick would also further extend his record as the highest scorer in World Cup history and strengthen his remarkable legacy on football’s biggest stage.
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