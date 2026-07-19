Lionel Messi can break THESE records in FIFA World Cup 2026 final

While another title would make Argentina the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup crown, Lionel Messi is also in line to break several records in the finale against Spain

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: July 19, 2026, 2:41 PM IST
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts before the semifinal match between Argentina and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States, July 15, 2026. (Xinhua via IANS)

Lionel Messi will have another chance to add to his incredible legacy when Argentina take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Argentine captain has already rewritten several World Cup records during the tournament, but one more memorable performance could see him achieve even more milestones in what is expected to be the final World Cup match of his career.

Messi enters the final with eight goals and four assists in the tournament. However, he is no longer leading the Golden Boot race after France captain Kylian Mbappe moved ahead with 10 goals following his hat-trick in the third-place playoff against England.

Read more: FIFA World Cup Final fever grips India: Exams postponed in Kolkata; hotels and restaurants to stay open late in Delhi, Guwahati

That means Messi will need to score at least three goals against Spain to finish as the tournament’s top scorer. A hat-trick would also further extend his record as the highest scorer in World Cup history and strengthen his remarkable legacy on football’s biggest stage.

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The 39-year-old can also become the first captain since Brazil’s Bellini in 1958 and 1962 to lift back-to-back FIFA World Cup trophies. Another title would make Argentina the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup crown.

Messi is also in line to become the oldest player to score in a World Cup final, while another assist would further improve his record as the tournament’s all-time leading assist provider. His appearance alone will extend his record for the most World Cup matches played, while a victory would add another major chapter to an already unmatched international career.

The final promises to be one of the biggest matches of the year as defending champions Argentina face a Spain side that has been unbeaten throughout the tournament. Spain have conceded just one goal in the competition and arrive with plenty of confidence after beating France 2-0 in the semi-finals. Argentina, meanwhile, edged England 2-1 to book their place in the title clash.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Final fever grips India: Exams postponed in Kolkata; hotels and restaurants to stay open late in Delhi, Guwahati

Much of the attention will be on Messi, but Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is expected to play a key role. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has already said his side will not assign a dedicated man-marker to Messi, instead relying on their collective defending to stop the Argentine captain.

With history on the line for both teams, the World Cup final offers a perfect stage. Argentina are chasing consecutive titles, while Spain are aiming to win their second World Cup. For Messi, it could also be the perfect ending to one of football’s greatest careers.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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