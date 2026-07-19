Lionel Messi can break THESE records in FIFA World Cup 2026 final

The 39-year-old can also become the first captain since Brazil’s Bellini in 1958 and 1962 to lift back-to-back FIFA World Cup trophies. Another title would make Argentina the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup crown.

Messi is also in line to become the oldest player to score in a World Cup final, while another assist would further improve his record as the tournament’s all-time leading assist provider. His appearance alone will extend his record for the most World Cup matches played, while a victory would add another major chapter to an already unmatched international career.

The final promises to be one of the biggest matches of the year as defending champions Argentina face a Spain side that has been unbeaten throughout the tournament. Spain have conceded just one goal in the competition and arrive with plenty of confidence after beating France 2-0 in the semi-finals. Argentina, meanwhile, edged England 2-1 to book their place in the title clash.

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Much of the attention will be on Messi, but Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is expected to play a key role. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has already said his side will not assign a dedicated man-marker to Messi, instead relying on their collective defending to stop the Argentine captain.

With history on the line for both teams, the World Cup final offers a perfect stage. Argentina are chasing consecutive titles, while Spain are aiming to win their second World Cup. For Messi, it could also be the perfect ending to one of football’s greatest careers.