The victory meant everything to the Argentines as after Diego Maradona, Messi finally lived up to his expectations to take La Albiceleste to the top of the world.

Lionel Messi Can Feature in Argentine 1000 Peso Banknote, Central Bank Officials Make Proposal.

New Delhi: Lionel Messi cemented himself as the title of the Greatest Player of All Time after he led Argentina to their 3rd World Cup title against France after 36 years last Sunday.

Messi, who also won the Best Player Award at the grandest stage of football for the second time is now all set to be featured in Argentine 1000 Peso banknote.

As per report by El Financiero, the proposal was initially made ‘jokingly’ by the Central Bank of the Republic Argentina officials to feature the great man in their currency notes.

Daily Mail reported that the idea of putting of Messi in the banknotes was conceived long before the final and the officials feel that the note with this design will awaken the collecting spirit of the Argentines.

“And before you think otherwise, this option was ‘jokingly’ proposed by members of the Argentine central bank, although the most enthusiastic directors, such as Lisandro Cleri, a fervent supporter of Boca Juniors, and Eduardo Hecker, a follower of Independiente , agreed on that a banknote with this design would awaken the collecting spirit of Argentines,” the report said.

As per latest reports, PSG reached a verbal agreement with Messi for a contract extension. It’s a verbal pact to continue together. The length of the contract and salary are yet to be decided as the management is working on it.