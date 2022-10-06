New Delhi: Argentine Superstar Lionel Messi has confirmed on Thursday that the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be last as the La Albiceleste look to end their 36-year wait for the football’s biggest prize.Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Sports 18 to Telecast Matches on TV, Jio Cinema to Live Stream For Free on Digital Platform in India

"This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made," Messi told to Sebastian Vignolo in a conversation.

Leo Messi announces: “This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made”, tells @PolloVignolo. 🚨🇦🇷 #Argentina Important to clarify again that Messi will not decide his future between PSG and Barça now or in the next weeks; it will be in 2023. pic.twitter.com/W54EDZIpfm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2022

“I’m counting down the days until the World Cup. “The truth is, there’s a little anxiety, saying: ‘Well, we’re here, what’s going to happen? It’s my last one, how’s it going to go?’. On one hand, I can’t wait for it to arrive but I’m also desperate for it to go well,” he told.

"We're at a very good moment, with a very strong group, but anything can happen at a World Cup," he said "All the matches are difficult, that is what makes a World Cup so special because the favourites are not always the ones who end up winning or even doing as well as you expect", he added.

“I don’t know if we are the favourites, but Argentina in itself is always a candidate for history, for what it means. We are not the favourites, I think there are other teams that are above us.”