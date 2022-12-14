Lionel Messi Confirms Retirement From International Football, Says FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Will Be His Last

Messi Retirement : Lionel Messi kept his World Cup dream on track as he scored one and set up another as Argentina romped home into the final of the FIFA World Cup with an emphatic 3-0 win over 2018 finalists Croatia at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday night.

Lionel Messi Confirms Retirement From International Football, Says FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Will Be His Last. (Image: Twitter)

Messi Retirement News, New Delhi: After Lionel Messi guided Argentina to a 6th World Cup Final on Tuesday, the greatest player of all-time has confirmed that the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday will be his last for his nation.

“I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final,” Messi told to Diario Deportivo Ole.

“It’s many years for the next one and I don’t think I’ll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it’s the best,” he further added.

The PSG forward says that records are always well and good but nothing beats the achievement of winning the World Cup.

“It’s all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all,” Messi added. “We’re just one step away, after fighting hard, and we’re going to give everything to try to make it happen this time”, Messi said.

At the end of half time La Albiceleste led 2-0 against Croatia as Messi converted a spot kick in the 34th minute to give them the lead and Julian Alvarez struck with a sublime solo effort to give the South American side a comfortable 2-0 lead going into the half time break.

Argentina kept the scoring tempo to add a third one in the 69th minute with Alvarez netting his second of the match.

The Argentina captain, who will be playing his second World Cup final on Sunday, having finished as runner-up in the 2014 final to Germany, will be keen to hold aloft the trophy on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.