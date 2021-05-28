Lionel Messi is set to stay at Camp Nou amid massive speculation that might leave the club following a disappointing show in the UEFA Champions League. The deal has not been inked as yet but as per reports, he would do it soon. Also Read - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reveals Sergio Aguero Close to Signing Barcelona Contract

According to Catalunya Radio, President Joan Laporta has come up with a proposal despite still not knowing the full results of the club’s financial audit. Messi would get a two-year contract as per the same report. The deal states that after completing the two-year contract, the Argentina icon would travel to the United States to play and be Barca’s ambassador before finally coming back home to be part of the club’s “football area.” Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi GOAT Debate - Piers Morgan Picks Juventus Star Over Barcelona Icon Due to THIS Reason

ESPN’s Moises Llorens has also tweeted on this speculating the same. Also Read - Lionel Messi Becomes First Player to Claim 5th Consecutive Pichichi Award, Extends His Record to Eight

Llorens tweet read: “The meeting between Laporta and Jorge Messi was yesterday. Both parties finished happy with the meeting and with good feelings. As it explains @xavitorresll on @ esport3 , the ball is in Lionel Messi’s court …”

La reunión entre Laporta y Jorge Messi fue ayer. Las dos partes acabaron contentas del encuentro y con buenas sensaciones. Como explica @xavitorresll en @esport3, la pelota está en el tejado de Lionel Messi… — moisESPN (@moillorens) May 27, 2021

Speculations that Messi is done with Barcelona started last year when the Barcelona skipper informed the management about his desire to leave the club after they were knocked out in the UCL following a humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich.

Surprisingly, Messi had a change of heart and he made a U-turn on his decision and decided to stay back at Camp Nou as he did not want to drag the club that has given him everything to the court.