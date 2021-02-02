Last week a Spanish publication El Mundo claimed that it had the details of Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi’s whopping €555m deal with the club. The staggering amount was also the highest in sporting history claimed some. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Miss Juventus' Coppa Italia Semi-Final Clash With Inter Milan: Report

Speculations were rife that former Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu was behind the leak. But now, Bartmoeu had broken his silence on the controversy and addressed the elephant in the room.

Admitting it is a serious issue, Bartomeu denied leaking the amount to El Mundo. He said this while speaking to Marca.

“It’s a very serious issue and it’s totally illegal to leak professional contracts,” Marca quotes Bartomeu as saying. “Speaking on TV and making accusations is easy, but it’s not a joke and this will end up in court.

“I hear certain media suggest that someone from the outgoing board or I have leaked this contract. And this is totally false. This is a very serious issue, it is totally illegal to filter professional contracts and this will end up in court because neither Barca nor Messi can accept that this crime comes to nothing,” he said.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Messi may have decided to stay back at Camp Nou as he has started believing in the club again and knows that a Champions League title is not guaranteed anywhere else he goes.

On the contrary, some reports still suggest that while PSG looks good to get the Argentine on board, the temptation of playing in the Premier League would also be in his mind.

It would be interesting to see what happens in the next few months at Camp Nou. Barcelona is currently second in the LaLiga points table.