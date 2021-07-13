New Delhi: Barcelona president Joan Laporta claims that the contract renewal with Lionel Messi is progressing in the right direction. Messi recently won the Copa America 2021 to end his senior international drought as Argentina also achieved the South America glory after 28 years. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract with Barcelona has already expired on June 30 and now he is a free agent. However, according to several reports, Messi will stay at Barcelona as the club is currently working on getting rid of some players to produce finance for the 34-year-old’s new contract.Also Read - Neymar Opens Up on Emotional Moment With Lionel Messi: "Went to Hug Best in History"

"[Messi's renewal] is progressing adequately, " Laporta told reporters during the presentation of Mago Pop's show 'Nothing is Impossible'.

Laporta further talked about Messi winning Copa America and said he made everyone cry with joy with the title win.

“All the Catalans, Barcelona, Catalunya and the entire football world are happy because Leo won the Copa America.

“It is very exciting to see the best player in football history get excited about winning a title like this and he made all of us cry with joy,” he added.

Messi had an outstanding Copa America 2021 as he became the first player ever at an international tournament to be top scorer, top assist provider, win the golden ball, and win the championship.

Laporta said he is happy for Messi’s family as he shared a great camaraderie with the Argentine. He also congratulated Barcelona new signing Sergio Aguero who was also part of Argentina’s Copa America winning squad.

“He is very happy, we are all happy, I am happy for Leo who has managed [to win the Copa America], together with his team-mates, and that Argentina are once again in the elite, and [I am] also [happy] for [Sergio] Aguero.

“I am happy for Messi’s family, for Argentina, for Barcelona who are recognised, admired and loved for having this bond with Leo,” he added.