Lionel Messi did not have a night to remember as he was sent off during the Spanish Super Cup final against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Messi – who has featured in over 750 games for Barcelona – received his first red card in his club football career.

The Barca captain could now face a possible extended ban that will carry over into LaLiga, with the disciplinary committee of the Spanish FA (RFEF) to have the final say on the length of the suspension.

The incident took place in the dying stages of the match when Messi lost his cool while passing the ball as Asier Villalibre came in his path. It was a right hook in the back of the head that knocked down the Bilbao forward. Initially, the referee missed it, but after a VAR review, he showed Messi a straight red card for Barca skipper's conduct.

Messi is not someone who shows his emotions on the pitch. Just goes to show the pressure Barcelona was under.

Here is the video:

“It was a difficult game. We were really close to the victory. It is always difficult to concede just before half-time, and then again at the end. It’s really difficult to handle,” said Ronald Koeman after Athletic Bilbao edged Barca in a thriller.

Bilbao beat Barca 3-2 in a thrilling final.

Messi has now gotten red-carded three times in his career. The first time in 2005 in his Argentina debut vs. Hungary. The second time in 2019 once more with Argentina, this time vs. Chile at the Copa America. And the third for Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao.

Reports suggest that Messi intends to leave Camp Nou in the upcoming transfer season.