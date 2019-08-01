Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have again been shortlisted for the Best FIFA Men’s Player Award. In the list of 10 nominees announced by FIFA on Wednesday, Premier League club Liverpool has the highest representation with three of their star players in the race.

The UEFA Champions League holder saw the trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk getting nominated for the coveted prize. Other than them young Dutch duo of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, who helped Ajax reach the semis of Champions League in this season, have also found their place among the bests of the world for the first time. The other three nominees are former Chelsea player Eden Hazard, Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane and World Cup-winner with France Kylian Mbappe.

In the women’s category, the recently-concluded World Cup in France was taken as big criteria to nominate the players. Title-winning team USA has four players in the form of Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner of the multi-nation tournament Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle.

Treble winners of the season, French club Lyon has also seen four of its players in the list. Lucy Bronze, Ada Hegerberg and France’s internationals Amandine Henry and Wendie Renard are in the race for the Best FIFA Women’s Player Award.

US coach Jill Ellis, who also became the first-ever women’s coach to win two FIFA Women’s World Cup, would be the favourite to win the title of Best Women’s Coach Award. Challenging her could be her England counterpart Phil Neville and Sarina Wiegman of the Netherlands.

In the men’s section Champions League-winning manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to take home the glory of the Best Men’s Coach of the year. Brazil’s Copa America-winner Tite and Djamel Belmadi, who recently guided Algeria to lift the African Cup of Nations, have also earned their place in the list.

Other nominees in this category include Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino. The list of the winners will be announced on September 23 after the national team captains, national team coaches and selected media personnel and fan cast their vote. The poll would be conducted through the website of Football’s global governing body and each section weighs 25 percent.