Madrid: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the best footballers in the history of the game. Thie records and individual titles are a testament to it. And hence it comes as a surprise as Messi and Ronaldo have both been named in overrated footballers list by fans in controversial rankings. While Messi has six Ballon D'Or awards, Ronaldo – who is the leading international scorer ever – is one shy of the Argentinian.

Despite their stunning achievements, TheTopTens held a poll, and fans cast their votes for the most overrated footballers of all time.

Ronaldo astonishingly ranked at No 3 in the rankings, while Messi finished in fifth place behind fourth-placed Ronaldinho.

What would surprise you even further is that Brazilian legend Pele is No 2 in the controversial rankings. Ex-English captain David Beckham is at the numero uno spot.

Here are the rankings:

10. Michael Owen

9. David Trezeguet

8. Thierry Henry

7. Carlos Tevez

6. Frank Lampard

5. Lionel Messi

4. Ronaldinho

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

2. Pele