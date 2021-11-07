Madrid: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the best footballers in the history of the game. Thie records and individual titles are a testament to it. And hence it comes as a surprise as Messi and Ronaldo have both been named in overrated footballers list by fans in controversial rankings. While Messi has six Ballon D’Or awards, Ronaldo – who is the leading international scorer ever – is one shy of the Argentinian.Also Read - Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League Telecast in India: Where to Watch MAN UTD vs MAN CITY Live Football Match, Preview, Prediction, Squads, Kick-Off Time
Ronaldo astonishingly ranked at No 3 in the rankings, while Messi finished in fifth place behind fourth-placed Ronaldinho.
What would surprise you even further is that Brazilian legend Pele is No 2 in the controversial rankings. Ex-English captain David Beckham is at the numero uno spot.
Here are the rankings:
1. David Beckham
While Ronaldo is currently a part of Manchester United, Messi has moved from Camp Nou to Paris. It is a new beginning for both the icons and fans would be wishing they shine in their new clubs as well.
Both footballers have also been named as the most influential players list.
The latest on the two stars is – Messi is injured and was not part of PSG’s game versus Bordeaux. PSG won the game thanks to a brace from French striker Kylian Mbappe. Neymar also chipped in with a goal in the 3-2 win.
On the other hand, Ronaldo’s Man United was blanked 2-0 by City.