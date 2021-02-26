Paris Saint-Germain star forward Kylian Mbappe produced an astonishing performance in the first leg of the round of 16 contest against Barcelona. The French forward struck at hat-trick to power PSG to a 4-1 win. Mbappe was hailed by many for his individual brilliance as he ripped apart Barcelona’s rusty defence on his defence. Also Read - Lionel Messi Wins Heart on Twitter After Heartwarming Gesture to Elche Goalkeeper Edgar Badia | WATCH

During the mega encounter, Mbappe was involved in an altercation with Barcelona defender Gerard Pique as he told the Frenchman that he hasn’t won the Champions League yet, on his rude behaviour during the match. Also Read - Real Madrid Beat Atalanta 1-0 to Move a Step Closer to Champions League Quarterfinals

Mbappe has taken Pique words as a piece of advice and said that the three-time Champions League winner is right and he has to win trophies to be counted among the elite level Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Atalanta Live Streaming Champions League in India: Preview, Prediction, Dream11 Tips - When And Where to Watch RM vs ATN Live UCL Match

“What Pique said, I won’t take it with hard feelings, I will take it as advice. Indeed am 22 years old and will turn 23 years in December. Pique has won more than I have done. He has run so many races and won them with Barcelona and Spain. What he said was true. I need to win Trophies before I can be among the elite level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, including the likes of Pique,” Mbappe said in a press conference.

Mbappe further said Pique’s words were not insulting to him as he wants to win the UEFA Champions League.

“In the end, you need to win more big Trophies internationally and across Europe, His comments are actually a piece of advice to me, not an Insult. It’s up to you how you analyzed it. Winning against Barcelona in the 1st leg does not mean I am the European champion already and I would love to have one of those UEFA Champions League Pique has mentioned,” he said.

The second leg of the mega clash between PSG and Barcelona will be played on March 11 at Le Parc des Princes.