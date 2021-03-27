Liga MX president Mikel Arriola has said the possibility of either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi playing in the Mexican football league is a real possibility with the duo in the twilight of their respective careers. Both Ronaldo and Messi are widely regarded as the greatest footballers of their generation winning a truckload of trophies even as they continue to rewrite record books. Also Read - Thierry Henry to Quit Social Media Citing Inadequate Action to Tackle Online Racial Abuse And Bullying

What adds to Arriola’s hopes is the fact that both the icons face an uncertain future with their respective clubs. Messi had already made his desire to leave Barcelona last season when he handed over a transfer request before making a U-turn and Juventus are also under pressure after their failure to win the UEFA Champions League despite splurging on Ronaldo. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Can't be Touched, Andrea Pirlo Will be Juventus Coach Next Season: Club Vice-President

There have been calls to offload Ronaldo and rebuild the Juventus squad with the their hopes of winning 10-straight Serie A titles dwindling as the club trails leaders Inter Milan by 10 points. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumours: CR7 is Staying at Juventus, Confirms Fabio Paratici

Under the current circumstances and the prospects of the Mexican league merging with Major League Soccer of USA, Arriola isn’t averse to entertaining thoughts of signing up the iconic duo in the near future.

“We would be one of the best leagues in the world (if merged with MLS). The next step would be to have Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo here (Mexico) or in the United States, perhaps in the final phase of their careers,” Arriola told ESPN.

Messi already has expressed his desire to play in MLS. “I always said that I have the impression that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of living in that league and that life, but if it happens or not I don’t know,” the Barcelona icon had told La Sexta in December.

David Beckham, the co-owner of MLS team Inter Miami has also talked about Messi, Ronaldo and even Brazilian Neymar plying their trades in USA. “To be honest, it’s not a difficult pitch. You just say ‘Miami’ and they’re like, ‘okay!'” Beckham said in a recent interview.