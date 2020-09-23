Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – two of the greatest players of modern times – missed out on the prestigious UEFA Men’s Player of the year award. Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer were nominated for the award. Also Read - Lionel Messi's Reaction After Barcelona Lift Joan Gamper Trophy Will Make You Depressed | WATCH

It has been a disappointing year for Messi and Ronaldo, who failed to make it to the last four of the Champions League in Lisbon. Speculations were rife that the two superstars were contemplating making a move from their respective clubs, but all that was put to rest soon by the players themselves.

Messi and Ronaldo have made appearances for their respective clubs in the new season. While Ronaldo also scored his record 100th international goal, Messi would join Argentina ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers soon.

As expected, the Germans ruled the nominations ahead of the awards night as Bayern Munich won the Champions League.

De Bruyne scored won the players’ vote in England and played a pivotal role as Manchester City reached the Champions League quarterfinals and finished second in the Premier League to Liverpool. On the other hand, Lewandowski was the star for Bayern Munich, as he played a crucial role in helping the German giants lift the coveted Champions League. He scored a career-best 55 goals for Bayern this season.

Meanwhile, the shortlists were voted on by coaches of the 80 teams that played in the Champions League and Europa League group stages, and media from each of UEFA’s 55 member countries.

Women’s Champions League winner Lyon provided Wendie Renard and Lucy Bronze for the best player shortlist and Jean-Luc Vasseur for the coach’s award in women’s soccer.