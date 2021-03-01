Former England footballer David Beckham talked about the potential signing of football ultimate G.O.A.Ts Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to his MLS club Inter Miami. Beckham, who played for big European clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Paris-Saint Germain, is a proud owner of Inter Miami. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Strikes But Juventus Play 1-1 Draw vs Verona; Serie A Title Bid Suffers Huge Blow

Since Beckham came into the ownership group of the MLS club, it grabbed most of the limelight regarding the potential signings in the future. Also Read - Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Was a Mistake by Juventus, Claims Antonio Cassano

Inter Miami already have two big players – Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain who have performed exceedingly well in the European football. Also Read - Sevilla 0-2 Barcelona: Lionel Messi Scores as Catalans Edge Past Real Madrid to No 2 Spot

Beckham claims that Miami has a great power of attraction as Messi and Ronaldo are the players who they want to bring to the club.

“I know that in Miami our fans want to see big stars,” Beckham told in an interview to Marca.

“We already have players like Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi, but in the future we want to have the opportunity to bring in big names.

“Leo and Cristiano have been mentioned, they have been at the top of their game and they have been the best for the last 15 years.

“We want to attract the best players. Miami has a great power of attraction and these are the players we want to bring here.”

There has been a lot of uncertainty over the futures of Messi and Ronaldo at their respective clubs Barcelona and Juventus. Messi already expressed his desire to leave Barcelona last summer through fax and now he is expected to move out of Catalan giants after his contract expires this season.

On the other hand, Juventus signed Ronaldo in the quest to win the Champions League trophy but in the ongoing season, they have been miserable and already behind in the Serie A title race. Juventus have won the Serie A title in the last nine years consecutively but currently, they are at the third spot behind Inter Milan and AC Milan.