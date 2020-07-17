Lionel Messi slammed Barcelona on a night when Real Madrid beat Villarreal to seal their 34th LaLiga title. On the same night, Barcelona lost to a 10-man Osasuna and Messi seemed gutted. The star striker went on to call Barcelona ‘weak, erratic and low-intensity’ and even feared they could lose to Napoli in the Champions League fixture. Also Read - Real Madrid Clinch 34th LaLiga Title, Twitter Hails Spanish Champions | SEE POSTS

"We didn't want to end the season like this but it represents how the season has gone," Messi told Movistar in a post-match interview. "We were a very erratic, very weak, low-intensity team… We lost a lot of points and today's game is a summary of the season."

"We have to be self-critical. Starting with the players but doing a global self-criticism. We are Barca and we have to win everything. We can't look at Madrid…Madrid have done their job, but we have helped them a lot. If we want to win the Champions League, we have to change a lot. If we continue like this, we will lose the game against Napoli," Messi warned.

“We have to change lots of things. We have a game against Napoli just around the corner and things have to change. I think we’ll have a break now which will be good for us to clear the heads a bit,” he further added.

After the 2-1 shock defeat against Osasuna, Barcelona would like to end the season on a high when they lock horns with Alaves and can take that confidence into the Champions League.