Lionel Messi ended two weeks of speculation when he on Friday said that he would be staying at Camp Nou for the upcoming season to avoid going into a legal battle. His kids who started crying on hearing he is contemplating leaving the Catalans were another reason that may have prompted the Argentine's decision. But his call to remain at Camp Nou has been celebrated by his fans.

"I wasn't happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will stay at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster," Messi said during an interview with Goal.com.

Laliga joining Barcelona in the fight to keep Lionel Messi in the league is enough to tell you that he's the greatest player of all time There's no player on earth with such power. — Sarki. (@Waspapping_) September 4, 2020

The Grammy goes to Lionel Messi. 👀😂pic.twitter.com/xzifL7x7Dm — Lee at NFTV (@LeeAtNFTV) September 5, 2020

Lionel Messi has my biggest respect. He was so honest with everything, he could’ve gone to court against them and possibly won but didn’t want to do that to the club. Wanted a new challenge and it was taken from him. — Mod (@CFCMod_) September 4, 2020

My Goat.

Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/8gJAgy19Ie — Barcelona Türkiye 🇹🇷 (@BarcaTurka) September 4, 2020

Just watched the full interview. Never since Jesus himself, has someone expressed themselves with such clarity and grace. May Lionel Messi live forever. — José (@josepintoj) September 4, 2020

“When I communicated this to my wife and children, it was a brutal drama,” he said. “The whole family crying, my children did not want to leave Barcelona, ​​nor did they want to change schools. Now I am going to continue in the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the 700 million clause, that this is impossible. I love Barcelona and I’m not going to find a better place than here anywhere. Still, I have the right to decide. I was going to look for new goals and new challenges. And tomorrow I could go back, because here in Barcelona I have everything.”