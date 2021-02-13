Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has decided to put his iconic boots to the auction which led him to a record-breaking 644th goal for a single club. Messi in January surpassed Brazil legend Pele’s 643 goals for a single club. However, the Brazil legend and his former club Santos dispute this. Also Read - Messi-Neymar Reunion in Doubt After PSG Star Injured Ahead of Champions League Clash With Barcelona

Messi has gifted the boots to Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya in Barcelona, which is the national Catalan Museum of art.

The iconic boots will remain on display for a month before they are auctioned off for the museum's Art and Health program for children with oncological diseases and their families.

“Reaching the historic total of 644 goals for the same club fills me with joy, but the most important thing is to be able to give something back to the children fighting for their health.

“We hope the auction in April will increase knowledge of this great cause,” Messi said as reported by Sport.ES.

The Barcelona captain netted the historic goal in the 3-0 away win against Real Valladolid in La Liga clash.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of speculations surrounding Messi’s future at Barcelona as he is expected to leave the club after his contract expires this summer. Premier League giants Manchester City and French big-shot Paris-Saint Germain are in pole positions to grab his signature.

Recently, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said he is hoping Messi to stay as the Argentine is still winning matches for the team.

“I’m not confident about that. I’m hopeful, yes, about this because he’s still a great player and he’s still winning matches for us, for the team. I’m enjoying being his coach, if you look at his qualities every day in the training sessions, it’s incredible. Of course, he came as a young kid to Barcelona. And I still don’t see Leo Messi in another shirt other than the Barca shirt,” Koeman told Alan Shearer and the Athletic