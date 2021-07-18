New Delhi: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the best modern-day footballers. The two superstars enjoy a massive fanbase and understandably so – as football is a global game. Comparisons between the two players are bound to happen and fans to are extremely loyal. Recently, Messi broke a record held by Ronaldo on social media.Also Read - UEFA Champions League 2023 Final to be Hosted in Istanbul

After the Copa America win, Messi took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with the silverware inside the locker room. The photo was liked by 19.9 million people – making it the most popular Instagram post ever posted by an athlete. Also Read - Lionel Messi Greets His 100-Year-Old Superfan After Copa America Win

Ronaldo previously set the record in 2020 for his tribute post to Diego Maradona, who passed away at the age of 60. Also Read - Jadon Sanchi Apologises For Penalty Miss in EURO 2020 Final, Says 'Hate Will Never Win After Suffering Racist Abuse'

In fact, Messi’s own tribute post to Maradona in November 2020 was liked 16.4 million times, making it the 16th most popular Instagram post in history.

But Messi’s recent achievement sure is a reason for Messi fans to rejoice.

Recently, Messi led Argentina to their first international title since Copa America in 1993. The Barcelona star was the top scorer of the tournament with five goals to his name. The 34-year-old got extremely emotional when Argentina beat Brazil in the summit clash. His moment with Neymar after the final where he consoles the Brazilian star was loved by fans across the globe.

On the other hand, despite Ronaldo’s good goal-scoring form – Portugal could not make it to the quarter-final of the recently concluded EURO 2020.

There is massive speculation over the future of Messi and Ronaldo. The question is will they leave their respective clubs?