New Delhi: Moments after Argentina won the Copa America 2021 and brought an end to the 28-year-long title drought, Indian fans stunningly found a connection. Fans in India recalled having waited for the same number of years for the World Cup after Kapil Dev's side won it for the first time in 1982 at the Lord's Cricket Ground in England.

Argentina last won an international tournament way back in 1993 and it was the Copa America, similarly, former India captain MS Dhoni took India to a win in the 2011 Cricket World Cup. That was Tendulkar's last shot at the silverware and the tournament was build around that as well. It was identical for 34-year-old Messi, who may not play another Copa America again.

While both nations brought an end to a 28-year-old drought, fans also found another similarity between Tendulkar and Messi and it is their favoured jersey No 10. Both sporting icons donned the No 10 jersey during their association with the national team.

It took Messi 16 years to win his first international trophy, while it took Tendulkar 23 years to win his first cricket World Cup.

Legends always have to wait so long to win big tournament. Especially Jersey No. 10 pic.twitter.com/aKeYAP2YkB — Jia (@miss_jiaa) July 11, 2021

Messi did not score a goal for a change, yet he edged Neymar to win the Golden Boot. He scored five goals in the tournament and helped with an equal number of assists.

Angel Di Maria scored the lone goal of the match as Brazil tried very hard to get the equalizer but failed against a rock-solid Argentine defence. At the end of the match, Neymar was seen crying and Messi consoling his ex-Barcelona teammate. That was the moment that won hearts.