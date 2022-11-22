Lionel Messi Equals Cristiano Ronaldo In FIFA World Cup Goals Tally

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina footballer Lionel Messi equals arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the FIFA World Cup goals tally. Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in FIFA history and while playing against Saudi Arabia Messi started with a quick goal to reach Ronaldo’s goal tally.

Lionel Messi scored the goal in 9th-minute against Saudi Arabia. Messi is playing in his fifth World Cup, having appeared on football’s biggest stage for the first time at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

The closest he has come to lifting the Jules Rimet trophy was in 2014 when Argentina lost the final against Germany following an extra-time goal from Mario Goetze.