Lionel Messi registered his name in a massive record-book with a goal against Valencia in the La Liga match on Saturday. Messi has now scored most goals for a single club as he equalled the tally of Brazil’s legendary footballer Pele. The Argentine has netted 643 goals for Barcelona with his header against Valencia. While Pele struck the same amount of goals for Santos. Also Read - Barcelona vs Valencia Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch FCB vs VAL Live Football Match

It was before half-time when Barcelona was awarded the penalty as Messi failed to convert it into the goal but the Argentine connected a header during the rebound and created history. Also Read - Lionel Messi Didn't Pick Cristiano Ronaldo For The Best FIFA Men's Player Award

Messi has achieved great success with the Blaugrana and won 34 trophies with the club which includes four Champions League and 10 La Liga titles. He also won a record six Ballon d’Or trophies for his individual success throughout the years. The 33-year-old has also won seven Pichichi trophies, the award given to La Liga’s top scorer in a season. No one has ever won more than him.

Meanwhile, the match between Barcelona and Valencia was ended in a 2-2 draw. It was the visiting team who scored first at Camp Nou as defender Mouctar Diakhaby struck at the 29th minute. Then Messi equalized with the header in the 45+4th minute.

Young Barcelona defender Ronald Arujao scored the second goal for Barcelona in the 52nd minute. The Catalan giants didn’t manage to hold on to lead and conceded a goal in the 69th minute as Maximiliano Gómez González struck for Valencia.

Barcelona are currently fifth on the points table in La Liga with 6 wins in 13 games. They have played inconsistent football this season as most of their players are facing injury concerns.

However, on Thursday, Messi failed to win The Best FIFA Men’s Player award as Robert Lewandowski claimed the coveted trophy. Lewandowski topped a three-player shortlist that included both Messi and Ronaldo. Voting was done by a global jury of national team captains and coaches, plus selected journalists and fans. Lewandowski received 52 voting points, with Ronaldo second on 38 Messi third with 35.