New Delhi: Lionel Messi on Tuesday won the Ballon d’Or for best player in the world going past Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to lift the prestigious award. However, the seventh-time winner of the record felt that Lewandowski had been stripped of the prize in 2020.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Ballon d’Or Chief After Lionel Messi Claim Seventh Record Title

Messi added to his trophies for 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019 after winning Copa America for the first time for Argentina. Messi, who joined Paris St Germain last season after finishing as La Liga’s leading scorer with the Spanish club, scored 613 points, while Bayern Munich’s Lewandowski, who was named the top scorer, scored 580 points. Also Read - Ballon d'Or 2021: Lionel Messi Wins Coveted Title For Record Seventh Time

The 2020 awards got canceled because the coronavirus has disrupted the season completely. The 33-year-old Lewandowski set a new Bundesliga goal-scoring record of one season with 41 goals – one more than the late German striker Gerd Muller – which he scored in the last minute of the final. Also Read - Ballon d'Or 2021 Live Streaming: Where And When to Watch The Ceremony; Who Is Likely To Win

While giving an acceptance speech after collecting the trophy in Paris, the football giant made special mention of Lewandowski and said, “I would like to mention Robert Lewandowski, it’s been a real honour to compete with you. Everyone knows and we agree that you were the winner last year. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d’Or – you deserve it and you should have it at home.”

“I think Robert Lewandowski had a great year. Year after year, he improves and shows the excellent striker he is, as well as his ability to score goals. This year he was awarded as the top scorer. Of course he can certainly aspire to that level next year, thanks to his way of being on the pitch. And in addition, he plays for a big club.”

Messi, on the other hand, has currently two more Ballon d’Or awards over his longtime professional rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who was sixth in the polls. In his last season with the Spanish giants, he netted a total of 38 goals, winning his last trophy in the Copa del Rey final. In the Copa America, Messi was inspired, finishing combined with four goals and leading by five assistants. He then made an astonishing move by joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Jorginho, who won the Champions League with Chelsea, finished third with 460, beating France’s Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante in fourth and fifth place respectively.