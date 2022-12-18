Lionel Messi Fever Grips Kolkata, Fans Perform ‘Yagnas’ Ahead of ARG Vs FRA FIFA World Cup 2022 Final | Watch Video

Argentina will meet France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Lionel Messi is playing his final World Cup.

Updated: December 18, 2022 4:59 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

A person is seen performing special yagna in the name of Argentina in Kolkata. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: Lionel Messi and Argentina fever has gripped each and every corner of the world ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France on Sunday. While big placards, flexes, cutouts are a norm, some diehard fans have gone a step further in West Bengal as they performed special yagnas for their favourite teams and stars.

Several such incidents were caught on camera in the city of Kolkata just ahead of the big final. In s video that went viral on social media, an Argentina fan, wrapped up in his favourite team’s jersey, was seeing performing yagna in a Kali temple in Kolkata.

The person was seen praying with folded hands as the yagna is being performed in front of him. In another such incident, a priest was seen performing yagna to a big Messi hoarding on the street.

The big hoarding was being decorated with balloons as several fans gathered to pray for their favourite team to win. Argentina will be facing France in the final at the Khalifa Stadium on Sunday at 8:30 PM IST.

In another phone, a tea stall in Kolkata has pledged to give ‘free chai’ on Sunday to honour Argentina. ‘Aaj free chai for Argentina. By Kalu di’, read a small placard in from of the teal stall.

