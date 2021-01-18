Tempers flared at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla as two Spanish giants Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao locked horns in the Super Cup final on Sunday. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi received his first-ever red card in his illustrious club career in the dying stages of the summit clash. The Argentine was red-carded in the 753rd game of his career for Barcelona. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Fails to Score as Inter Milan Beat Juventus 2-0 in Serie A Clash to go Top of The Points Table

As Barcelona pressed hard looking for an equaliser, Messi caught Villalibre with a right hook in the back of the head, knocking his opponent on the ground. This was spotted by the referee who did not hesitate in pulling out the red card.

This is surprising as Messi is not someone who shows his emotions on the pitch. Just goes to show the pressure Barcelona was under.

Bilbao beat Barca 3-2 in a thrilling final.

Earlier in the day, Antonie Griezmann opened the scoring in the 40th-minute of the game to get Barcelona in the lead. But the lead lasted merely two minutes as Bilbao levelled things when Oscar de Marcos scored.

Barcelona once again took the lead when Griezmann scored his second in the 77th-minute of the match. Just when it seemed all was over for Bilbao, they came storming back with two late goals in the 90th and 93rd-minute from Asier Villalibre and Inaki Williams.

Things have not been good for the Barca captain who came into the match after recovering from an injury.

Messi has received the red card on two occasions in the past while playing for his national side. While he got his first on his Argentina debut, the second one came in 2019 during the Copa America third-place playoff.