Legendary England footballer Gary Lineker hailed Argentina captain Lionel Messi after he led his team to the Copa America trophy on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Brazil in the summit clash. Messi ended his senior international trophy drought as Argentina won their first Copa America title since 1993.

Lineker congratulated the Argentina team and claimed that Messi is so close to winning his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or while labelling him the undisputed G.O.A.T of world football.

"Congratulations to @Argentina on winning Copa America. A major tournament success for Messi after so many near misses and such a long wait. He's been preposterously good in this tournament and another Balón d'Or is a given. The undisputed Goat world football," he tweeted.

Messi had an outstanding Copa America 2021 as he became the first player ever at an international tournament to be top scorer, top assist provider, win the golden ball, and win the championship.

The Argentine netted four goals and provided five assists to play a monumental role in Argentina’s journey to the final where Angel Di Maria’s lone goal sealed the game.

Beautiful. So genuinely thrilled for him. 🙌🏻 https://t.co/Ck1ZXvteud — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2021

In the 22nd minute of the summit clash, Di Maria and Rodri de Paul linked up brilliantly to exploit Brazil’s defence. It was a long through ball from De Paul which ran through Brazil’s rusty defence and Di Maria controlled it with his sublime touch and get it past Ederson with a cheeky chip shot.

Meanwhile, Argentina star man Messi didn’t make any major impact in the game but he displayed his talents during a couple of flashy runs and dribbles. He also had a chance to seal the game for Argentina in the 88th minute but he failed to score from an easy position as Ederson was attentive there and grabbed the ball at his quickest.