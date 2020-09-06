Lionel Messi on Friday brought rest to all speculations after he said that he will stay at Camp Nou and not move elsewhere as he did not want to engage in a legal battle with the club he has played all his life. Former Real Madrid player Hugo Sanchez has now broken his silence on the saga and said that Messi had no choice but to stay at Barca due to ‘bad advice’. Also Read - Antoine Griezmann Reacts on Teammate Lionel Messi's Future at Barcelona

"That untimely burofax only strengthened the image of the president of Barcelona and gave him time to weaken Messi's decision," Sanchez told ESPN.

"Messi has had no choice but to stay at Barcelona due to bad advice from his father and the law firm, because they could have saved that burofax. That has caused weakness to his image within the team. Coincidentally, Messi had the lawyers who had previously worked with Barcelona, but due to a conflict of interest, the Catalan club changed its strategy," he added.

He also said that if Messi and his father had taken the call, then they should not have waited. He feels the planning was missing.

“If Messi and his father already had the decision to leave Barcelona, they should not have waited in time. But before the end of the term agreed in the contract, they had to tell the club that they wanted to leave at the end of the season and on a free, without paying any compensation. If they had it planned, it should have been done that way,” he further added.