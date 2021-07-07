New Delhi: Lionel Messi was all praise for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after Argentina beat Colombia via penalties on Tuesday in the Copa America semi-final. Admitting that penalty shootouts depend on luck, Messi confessed that he was confident Martinez, who has had a great tournament – would save at least two penalties. Messi also referred to Martinez as a ‘monster of a keeper.’ Also Read - VIDEO: Neymar Confesses he Wants to Play Lionel Messi's Argentina in Copa America 2021 Final

"Penalty Shootout is total luck, but we knew Emiliano will stop at least 2. He deserves it, he is a monster of a keeper," he said after the match.

Aston Villa man, Martinez has been arguably the best goalkeeper of Copa America 2021 so far. With three clean sheets, the former Arsenal goalie made a total of four saves out of the six penalties he faced.

Meanwhile, Messi with four goals is still leading the Golden Boot race. He also played a crucial role in the win over Colombia as his assist helped Lautaro Martinez break the deadlock in the seventh minute of the game. The 34-year-old has had a dream run in this tournament and now his eyes would be set on the summit clash.

Ahead of the tournament, Messi had expressed his desire and wish to win big tournaments for Argentina. He also said that he hopes Argentina can go all the way in the ongoing Copa. Now, all they have is Brazil that stands between them and the Copa America title.