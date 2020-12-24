Former Spain footballer Carles Puyol believes that Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has three-four years to perform at the highest level. Messi recently broke the record of most goals scored for a single club -644. Earlier, Brazil legend Pele held the record for several years as he netted 643 goals for Santos during his playing days. Also Read - Lionel Messi is Still The Best Player in World: Jan Oblak Explains How the Barcelona Talisman Controls Game

Puyol and Messi played together at Barcelona and won several trophies for the club. The former defender said that The Argentine is motivated and eager

"He is now 33 years old and takes care of himself," Puyol told Goal. "He is motivated and eager, and I think he has three or four years to go at this level if he is lucky enough to not have any major injuries and if he continues playing with the same desire to improve and keep winning, with that motivation.

Puyol said he has seen a desire to learn in Messi as he is motivated to seek new challenges every day.

“I think we still have Leo for a while. Talent is needed, of course, but also work and dedication, a desire to learn and be motivated to seek new challenges every day. We have seen it in Messi.

The Spaniard further emphasized on how Messi has evolved throughout the years and become a complete player.

“He is not the same player today as he was when he started. He has been adding records and improving, he is a very complete player who can set the rhythm of the game, score free kicks, goals, give assists. He does practically everything!

“In the beginning he was very good, but one of those players who you give the ball and he does his individual move. He made the difference and scored goals. He was already very good [at a young age], but over the years he has become an even more impressive player, the best of all time,” Puyol said.

Puyol called Messi the best player in history and talked about how he can win a game by himself.

“You quickly realised that he is a different player, that he makes a difference and that he can win a game by himself, but as the years go by, and you see that he continues to improve and add records in his game, well, he ends up where he is today. For me, he is the best player in history. He has shown it for many years and that is not easy. I don’t know how many years he has already been at this level, maybe 13 or 14, and that is very difficult to do,” Puyol added.