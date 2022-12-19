Lionel Messi Helps Google Log It’s Highest Ever Traffic in 25 Years During FIFA World Cup Final Between Argentina and France

New Delhi: The name Lionel Messi is more than enough and when the Argentine legend features in a FIFA World Cup Final against France, it is bound to fetch huge attraction and that’s exactly what happened during the crunch Final on Sunday.

PSG star Messi contributed in helping Google search to log their highest traffic in 25 years, Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted on Monday.

“Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of FIFA World Cup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing!,” he wrote.

“Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi, imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong,” Pichai also posted.

The final saw two different aspects of France’s game. In the first half, they were literally passengers while they roared back to match their rivals late in the second half.

It also saw both teams opening the scoring from the penalty spot and both the key man for their respective teams making no mistakes to slam home from the 12-yard distance.

Argentina went into the lead in the 23rd minute through Messi and added a second one through Angel Di Maria to go into half-time leading 2 -0.

The Les Blues bounced back to draw level and fired their first goal adding a second one with Mbappe netting both goals in the 80th and 88th minute. Messi again gave the lead in the first-half of extra-time before Mbappe made it all square again from the spot.

In the penalties, Argentina won the battle of the nerves as they edged out France 4-2 to lift the World Cup.