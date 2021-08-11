Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference Highlights

After signing a two-year deal with Paris Saint Germain, Lionel Messi is expected to speak of his feelings about joining the Ligue 1 club, his plans with the club in the future during his press conference in Paris on Wednesday. Wearing a T-shirt that read “This is Paris,” Messi beamed and waved at scores of fans who had come to greet him at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of Paris. Messi arrived in Paris last evening bringing an end to much speculation.Also Read - Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Ex-Barcelona Legend

Live Updates

  • 3:23 PM IST

    Thank you for joining us as we look forward to seeing you again.

  • 3:18 PM IST

  • 3:17 PM IST

    Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference LIVE Updates: At a family level it will be a beautiful experience, we are in a spectacular city and we are going to enjoy it. We are relaxed and happy: Lionel Messi

  • 3:17 PM IST

    Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference LIVE Updates: I know the coach Mauricio Pochettino very well. The fact that he is Argentinian helped from the start, it was important in my decision making: Lionel Messi

  • 3:16 PM IST

    Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference LIVE Updates: The coaching staff and the squad had a lot to do with me choosing this club: Lionel Messi

  • 3:12 PM IST

    Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference LIVE Updates: Everything that happened to me this last week has been very strange. It has been hard, it has been emotional. I cannot forget what I lived and experiences in Barcelona but I feel happy about this new life. I am very happy: Messi

  • 3:11 PM IST

    Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference LIVE Updates: I’m very grateful – grateful to the people in the street. I was in Barcelona when the press told me about that. I’ve seen things from Spain and the people were already outside in Paris and it was incredible to see them outside in the streets. I am grateful and want to thank them and now I really want to see them in the city in the stadium. It will be an incredible year and we are going to enjoy this: Messi

  • 3:09 PM IST

    Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference LIVE Updates: My goal and my dream is to win the Champions League once more. I think that we have the team to do it here. And a shoutout for Neymar too! Ney played a significant role in my arrival, says Messi

  • 3:06 PM IST

    Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference LIVE Updates: I have the same excitement, and the same desire that I had as a child: Messi

  • 3:03 PM IST

    Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference LIVE Updates: Neymar and I know each other very well. I hope we will be stronger together and with all our teammates: Messi