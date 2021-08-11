Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference Highlights

After signing a two-year deal with Paris Saint Germain, Lionel Messi is expected to speak of his feelings about joining the Ligue 1 club, his plans with the club in the future during his press conference in Paris on Wednesday. Wearing a T-shirt that read “This is Paris,” Messi beamed and waved at scores of fans who had come to greet him at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of Paris. Messi arrived in Paris last evening bringing an end to much speculation.Also Read - Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Ex-Barcelona Legend

Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference, Messi PSG Live Updates, Messi LIVE, Lionel Messi PSG Live Updates, Lionel Messi PSG live, Lionel Messi PSG PC Timing, Lionel Messi PSG Live Streaming, Lionel Messi PC LIVE, Barca TV, PSG Live Lionel Messi Streaming, Lionel Messi PSG, Lionel Messi News, Lionel Messi Age, Lionel Messi PSG Contract, Lionel Messi PSG Salary, Lionel Messi Goals, Lionel Messi Barcelona, Lionel Messi Titles, Lionel Messi Contract, Lionel Messi transfer news, Lionel Messi records, Lionel Messi salary, Lionel Messi net worth, Lionel Messi Instagram, Lionel Messi wife, Lionel Messi clubs, Football News, Barcelona Transfer, Barcelona Team News, PSG News, PSG Team News, PSG Transfer Also Read - Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe to Neymar: PSG's Predicted Starting XI For Upcoming Season