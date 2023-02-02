Home

Sports

Lionel Messi HINTS Retirement, Says ‘There’s Nothing Left’

Lionel Messi HINTS Retirement, Says ‘There’s Nothing Left’

Admitting that he is at the end of his career, Messi confessed there is nothing left.

‘There is nothing left’: Lionel Messi drops retirement hint

Paris: Lionel Messi, who recently led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title, is arguably the best player in the history of the game. The 35-year-old, who is now playing for PSG, has dropped a small hint about retirement. Admitting that he is at the end of his career, Messi confessed there is nothing left.

“It’s at the end of my career, closing a cycle.”

“I achieved everything with the national team I always dreamed. I got everything in my career, individually. It was about uniquely closing my career. I never imagined that all this would happen to me when I started, and getting to this moment was the best. I have no complaints, and I can’t ask for more. We won the Copa America [in 2021] and the World Cup; there’s nothing left,” he said in an interview with UrbanaPlay.

“I would have liked Diego to give me the cup, or at least to see all this, to see Argentina as world champions, with everything he wanted and how he loved the national team. I think from above, he – like many people who love me – was strong,” he said further.

PSG host Bayern in Paris on February 14, with the second leg in Germany on March 8. Messi would be the key as PSG are desperate to avoid a repeat of last season when they were knocked out at the same stage of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

After winning just one of their last four league games, Wednesday’s awkward trip for PSG saw them also lose Sergio Ramos to injury and have two goals disallowed before Fabian Ruiz put them ahead 10 minutes into the second half.