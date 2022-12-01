Lionel Messi Ignores Handshake With Robert Lewandowski During Argentina-Poland FIFA World Cup Match | WATCH VIDEO

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 win over Poland to keep their WC hopes alive and make it to the final 16.

Qatar: Lionel Messi was in his element on Wednesday against Poland in a must-win group-stage game. Despite missing being on the scoresheet, Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 win over Poland to keep their WC hopes alive and make it to the final 16. During the game, Messi squandered a penalty. But what stole the attention was Messi snubbing Robert Lewandowski’s handshake after being fouled by the Barcelona star. Meanwhile, goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez sealed a 2-0 win for Argentina, which gave Mexico a chance to nip in to finish second in Group C.

Here is the clip where you can see Messi snubbing the handshake from Lewandowski:

Messi Refused the Handshake from Lewandowski pic.twitter.com/vNKMO6uHB9 — George (@George_man01) November 30, 2022

During the game, Messi – who is featuring in his fifth WC – also became Argentina’s most-capped player in the history of the FIFA World Cup. Messi had equaled Maradona’s FIFA World Cup goal tally after scoring the opening goal for the South American giants against Mexico. With that strike against Mexico, Messi also matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup goal tally. Argentina captain Messi is also the only men’s player to come up with an assist in each of his 5 World Cup campaigns.

This is his last World Cup and hence the expectations are high. Fans want him to sign off on a high by winning the World Cup crown for Argentina. Argentina will now take on Australia in the Round of 16 match on December 4. The match will take place at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium.