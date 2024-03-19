Home

Lionel Messi Injured: Argentina Legend To Miss Upcoming Friendlies Against El Salvador And Costa Rica

New Delhi: Argentina captain Lionel Messi will miss the friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica due to a hamstring strain, the South American country’s football association said.

The 36-year-old suffered the injury while playing for Inter Miami in the team’s 3-1 home victory over Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup last Wednesday.

“Lionel Messi will not be in the squad for the friendlies in the United States due to a minor right hamstring injury sustained in the Inter Miami game against Nashville,” the association said in a social media post.

Confirmation of Messi’s absence comes after Roma forward Paulo Dybala, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios and Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi were forced to withdraw from the Albiceleste squad because of injuries, reports Xinhua.

Argentina will meet El Salvador in Philadelphia on Friday and Costa Rica in Los Angeles four days later.

With Agency Inputs

