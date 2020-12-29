Lionel Messi Injury Update

Lionel Messi is one of the most followed footballers in the world and the Barcelona icon's presence can draw in fans and hence there is a lot of speculation over his availability for selection for the Eibar LaLiga match on Tuesday. Speculations triggered after he did not attend the first practice session after Christmas on Sunday. On Sunday, the team management gave an update about the Argentinian.

Barcelona's statement confirmed that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner could not participate in the training on Sunday. It went on to reveal that the player has sustained an injury to his right ankle.

The statement also gave an input that Messi will start training after the Eibar match on Tuesday, which invariably means he will not be a part of the fixture at Camp Nou. At the moment, there is no clarity or confirmation over his participation in the Sunday game against Huesca.

Speculations are also rife that Messi could leave Camp Nou at the end of the season as his contract expires. Reports suggest Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain would be frontrunners to get the services of the Argentinian for the upcoming season.

The Blaugrana have not had a good season up until now and are in the fifth spot in the points table with 24 points from 14 games. They have lost four, drawn three, and won seven.

Meanwhile, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto are set to miss the clash against Eibar. Defender Jordi Alba remains suspended and hence Barcelona will not be full strength.