Colombian defender Yerry Mina finally responded to Lionel Messi's taunt for him during Copa America 2021 semifinal. Mina missed the penalty during the shootout as Messi shouted "Now, dance," in ironic reference to his celebration when he converted his spot-kick against Uruguay in the previous round. Both Mina and Messi were engaged during a heated argument during the match after the former attempted a rash tackle on the Argentine captain.

Mina played down the controversy and said that this type of incident can happen at any moment in the game of football.

"What happened with Leo is something that can happen at any moment, this is football," Mina said at an event hosted by his charity organization in Guachené, Colombia.

The two players had played together for FC Barcelona in 2018.

Mina said that Messi is a great person and he will always respect him for the support he gave him during his time at Barcelona.

“Life has cycles, it gives [opportunities for] revenge, but I am calm because I know that Leo is a great person.

“I met him at Barcelona and I thank him for the support that he gave me, I will always respect him,” the defender reflected.

The Everton defender further said that what happened on the pitch was left there as both he and Messi were defending their national team in Copa America.

“I admire Messi for what he is, at that time we were both defending our National Team.

“If I could give my life for my national team, I would give it, but what happened was left [out on the pitch], there’s nothing to it,” he concluded.