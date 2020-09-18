Man City coach Pep Guardiola reportedly was in talks with Barcelona icon Lionel Messi trying to convince him to leave Camp Nou for Etihad after the Argentine made his wishes clear and informed the club that he wants to end his contract. Nothing of that kind materialised as Messi made a dramatic U-turn and decided to stay back at Camp Nou – a place that has given him everything in terms of football. Also Read - Barcelona's Lionel Messi Was Never Realistic For Manchester City But PSG's Kylian Mbappe Might be, Claims Danny Mills

Guardiola – who has worked closely with Messi at Barcelona from 2008-12 – finally broke his silence on the entire matter and said that the six-time Ballon D'Or-winner is a 'player for Barcelona'.

Guardiola told reporters: "I don't need to explain anything. Leo explained it quite well I think and I don't have anything to add. We don't have anything more to add. He is a football player for FC Barcelona – the club I love."

Commenting on future prospects of Messi joining Citizens, Guardiola said that is for him to decide.

“I don’t know, it’s a question for Leo Messi,” he added.

Messi reportedly made a U-turn on his call to leave Camp Nou as he did not want to get into a legal tussle with the club he started playing for from a tender age of 13. His family – who have been used to the lifestyle of Barcelona – also played a massive role in the 33-year old having a change of heart.

Earlier, Messi decided to leave Barca after their humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters. It was a disappointing season for the Catalans who failed to win a single title.

Messi recently edged Cristiano Ronaldo as the richest footballer in the world, according to Forbes.