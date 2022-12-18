Lionel Messi is Fit; Argentine Captain Trains With Team Ahead of FIFA World Cup Final vs France | WATCH

FIFA World Cup final: Looks like the PSG star has overcome his injury and is fit to take the pitch at Lusail.

Lionel Messi Fit

Qatar: Amid much speculation over will Lionel Messi feature against France in the FIFA World Cup final or not after he missed the training session on Thursday, there is a big update on his fitness. In a clip posted by the Argentina national team on social media, Messi can be seen in good spirits, training with the side. This clip is surely going to bring smiles to the faces of fans across the world. Looks like the PSG star has overcome his injury and is fit to take the pitch at Lusail. Argentina would be eyeing their first WC title since 1986.

Here is the video where you can see Messi training:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selección Argentina (@afaseleccion)

Messi has been in terrific form in the competition and has been leading his side brilliantly. This will easily be the biggest match of his life as he has a shot at World Cup glory.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Argentina vs France Predicted Starting XI:

Argentina Predicted Starting XI: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

France Predicted Starting XI: Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud