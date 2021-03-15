Xavi Hernandez wants Barcelona’s great Lionel Messi to stay with the Catalan Giants for many more years. There has been a lot of speculations surrounding Messi’s future at Barcelona as the Argentine is expected to leave the club at the end of this season. Xavi and Messi have won almost every possible trophy with Barcelona and are counted amongst the most important players in the club’s history. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumours Natural as he is Most Important Player in World Along With Lionel Messi: Andrea Pirlo

Messi is all set to overtake Xavi’s tally of most appearances for Barcelona as he is just one short from him with 766 and is expected to match in Monday’s clash against Huesca at the Camp Nou. Also Read - Lionel Messi to Real Madrid? Sergio Ramos Ready to Welcome the Barcelona Captain at Los Blancos



Xavi in his latest interview with Mundo Deportivo said that it’s an honour that the best player in history is the one who surpasses me.

“You could see that Leo would end up surpassing me. If he did not leave Barca it was clear that he would add many more games and he is still young to continue playing, he has a lot of football left, so he can play many more games. It had to be Leo,” Xavi said

“It is fair that the best player in history is the one who has played in the Barca shirt the most times. It is an honour that the best player in the world, and for me in history, is the one who surpasses me.”

The former Spanish footballer further said Messi is insurmountable and wants him to stay at the Catalan giants for many more seasons.

“Leo is like that, he’s insurmountable, you can’t compete with him because he always wins.”

“I hope he can add many more games as a Barca player and leave a historic figure, I hope that he will be at Barca for many more seasons,” Xavi added on Messi’s future.

Messi is heavily linked to Premier League giants Manchester City and French superpower Paris Saint-Germain. However, Xavi himself is often linked to return to the Camp Nou as the manager but currently, he is managing Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd.