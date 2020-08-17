Lionel Messi is reportedly looking to move out of Camp Nou after Barcelona suffered a humiliating 2-8 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters last week. Speculations have been rife about where would he go – will he choose and English club or will it be a Serie A club. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Tottenham Hotspur Raul Jimenez to Choose Juventus Over Manchester United

While some reports suggest that, Manchester City could be interested in roping him in, former Inter Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli has expressed the club’s desire to have him. Also Read - Juventus Transfer News: ‘Paulo Dybala And Cristiano Ronaldo Won’t Move’ After Champions League Exit

Mirabelli has said ‘Messi is more than a dream’. He said that during his tenure at the club, President Zhang would talk about the transfer market and say, ‘I want Messi.’ Also Read - Manchester City on High Alert As Lionel Messi Tells Barcelona he Wants to Leave Immediately: Report

Mirabelli has told Radio Sportiva: “When I was at Inter, President Zhang would talk about the transfer market and say, ‘I want Messi,’ but we had to explain it wasn’t possible due to Financial Fair Play. I can assure you that Messi is more than a dream for Inter. He now has only a year left on his contract and Barca don’t want to risk losing him for free next summer.”

“There are important decisions to be made in Spain, but they won’t want to be left empty-handed. Anyone who wants to make the most of the situation should step forward,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Graeme Souness believes that this is an opportune moment for both Manchester City and Manchester United to lure him out of Camp Nou.

“Lionel Messi looked like a man who has had enough of carrying that team; without him, they wouldn’t even be good enough to qualify for the Champions League,” Souness wrote in his column for the Times. “This would be the perfect week to put a bid in for the 33-year-old Argentinian and I could easily see him playing in Manchester — at either United or City.”