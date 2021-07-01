New Delhi: With suspense around Lionel Messi growing after the Barcelona star became a free agent for the first time in 17 years, a Twitter user decided to tease fans. The Twitter user with a blue tick verified account changed the username to Manchester City and then posted an update of Messi joins. The post on July 1 with on a blue tick verified account that looks similar to the original City account got fans shocked. Also Read - Lionel Messi Barcelona Contract Updates: Messi is a Free Agent Now

It is a prank and nothing but a smart prank! It was smartly posted at 5:00 AM IST.

Here is the much-talked-about post:

Here is how Twitter users reacted.

“Always hilarious when someone sacrifices a verified account for a prank. This one is on an epic scale,” a Twitter user responded.

Almost fell for this 😂 https://t.co/a3JvLBwjLw — Omar A. Lopez (@imomarlopez) July 1, 2021

I had a mini heart attack https://t.co/cmVchn7R5k — z (@sleepyyzie) July 1, 2021

A verified account doing this has to be the smartest move I’ve seen on Twitter … @wroetoshaw do your thing bro. (Just credit me and DJ mario here) 🤣 https://t.co/SSnatFo4yM — Cal jones (@cfc_latest12) July 1, 2021

nah verified accounts shouldn’t be allowed to do this 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/ktRO2wDYuc — si (@danyesgd) July 1, 2021

I actually broke my neck https://t.co/UZOgru2Dko — Grimmjow jaegerjaquez (@F4H1DZ) July 1, 2021

@VirgilvDijk would erase him twice each season if true https://t.co/n3PWqCfDZT — Alex Arevalo (@AlexdoxA) July 1, 2021

In the past, Manchester City has been linked with Messi. There were rumours that Messi also called Pep Guardiola and expressed his desire to play at the Etihad. Now, as things stand – anything is possible as the 34-year-old is a free agent now.

Messi won 35 titles in 17 seasons with Barcelona. He helped the club win the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey 7 times and the Spanish Super Cup 8 times.