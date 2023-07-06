Home

Lionel Messi Kolkata Bound Again ? Sports Promoter Satadru Dutta Who Brought Emi Martinez To India, Drops Huge Hint

Something huge is in store for Kolkata football fanatics!

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina against Venezuela at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium in 2011.

Kolkata, 6th July: Just few hours after FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina, Emi Martinez left Kolkata after a 2-day trip, sports promoter Satadru Dutta, who brought the Argentine goalkeeper and the likes of Diego Maradona, Pele, Cafu, Dunga and even Neeraj Chopra to the city, may have dropped a huge hint on the next superstar footballer he will be bringing to India’s City of Joy.

On Thursday morning, Dutta changed his Facebook profile picture to a Leo Messi DP and gave the same photo on his Facebook story as well. Soon after uploading, fans literally flooded the picture’s comment section wanting to know whether the great Argentine legend will be coming to Kolkata or not.

Satadru, the owner of ‘A Satadru Dutta Initiative’, is yet to make an official comment on the Messi saga but back in May, when he was busy promoting the Emi Martinez event, he made two posts that are to be noted.

In one of his Facebook posts, he wrote that he will be meeting one of the ‘GOATs’ and in another post he is preparing a ‘blockbuster’ event, which he will announce during Durga Puja 2023.

Photographer Suraj Mondal, who was handling the photography duty during Emi Martinez’s visit to Kolkata, also shared a story with a Messi picture from his Facebook profile that Lionel Messi is indeed coming to Kolkata and even mentioned Satadru Dutta’s organisation as well.

Well, Messi did visit Kolkata back in 2011 with the Argentina team for a FIFA international friendly against Venezuela. That match was also Messi’s first match as Argentina captain. He failed to score in that much, but entertained a packed Salt Lake Stadium with his individual brilliance and assisted La Albiceleste’s winner from a corner for Nicolas Otamendi to head in the winner. The 3-time World Champions won that match 1-0.

On the other hand, Messi’s own teammate, Emi Martinez said during a visit to Sreebhumi Sporting Club that he will bring the Inter Miami CF man to Kolkata to play a match.

So if we put all the hints and evidences together, everything is indicating to one thing and one thing only- Messi to make a return to Kolkata!

We have to wait and see, how things materialize and hope this rumour comes true.

