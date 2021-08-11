Paris: It was an evening to remember in Paris as Lionel Messi brought an end to all speculations by arriving in the city on Tuesday. As expected, there was a massive gathering in Paris where everything else stopped for the Argentine.Also Read - PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi REACTS After Lionel Messi Signs 2-Year-Deal After Barcelona Exit

With Messi joining hands with the Ligue 1 giants, PSG now looks like a deadly side that has all their bases covered. In Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, and Angel Di Maria, PSG have some of the biggest names in the footballing world. With the addition of the Argentine icon, they look the best XI ever.

It would be interesting to see who are the XI players that take the pitch as PSG have problems of plenty – something that is good. Mauricio Pochettino has his job cut out and he would know, he would always be in the spotlight, more than ever before.

Donnarumma, who has been freshly been crowned as the best goalkeeper at Euro, will be at goal. PSG’s defensive line would comprise of Achraf Hakimi, who would play wing-back. He would have the experienced Sergio Ramos, Hakimi, Matquinhos. That would mean vice-captain Presnel Kimpembe may have to sit out.

The midfield would feature Marco Verratti and Wijnaldum. The star-studded attack has Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar – all three of whom would instantly command a place in any team in the world. Di Maria is expected to play behind these three.

PSG Predicted Starting XI:

Donnarumma (GK), Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Diallo, Verratti, Wijnaldum, Di Maria, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions,” Messi said Tuesday in a statement.

“I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”