Lionel Messi-Kylian Mbappe’s Bromance After Argentina Beat France in FIFA WC Final is Heartwarming | WATCH VIDEO

Lusail: It is said that football is a ‘beautiful’ sport and on Sunday fans got to witness why when Argentina took on France in the FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail stadium. After penalties decided the winner, it was heartwarming to see Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe hug each other after a grueling game of football. Messi and Mbappe are easily two of the greatest footballers of the era and to see them hug each other would be extremely inspirational for young, aspiring footballers.

Here is the clip shared by the official Twitter handle of FIFA:

Meanwhile, Mbappe won the Golden Boot and Messi bagged the golden ball.

“No, I’m NOT gonna retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina shirt,” said Messi to TYC Sport after the game.

“It’s simply unbelievable. I knew that God was going to give me the Cup, I was sure — it was a big joy for us. I had this big dream since long time, I wanted to close my career with World Cup. I can’t ask more than this,” added Messi.

Following the Croatia semi-final, Messi confirmed this will be his last World Cup. Now, with this recent statement after the win – it would be interesting to see if Messi can play another World Cup or not.

It was surely a game for the ages and that has created massive buzz on social space.