Lionel Messi received a hero’s welcome after reaching France on Tuesday to join Ligue 1 club – Paris Saint Germain (PSG) following his shock departure from Barcelona. It is reported that Messi has agreed to sign a two-year deal with the French football club PSG. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner travelled to Paris via a private jet on Tuesday afternoon to complete his signing with the Qatar-backed club..Also Read - After Barcelona Exit, Lionel Messi Agrees to Join Paris Saint-Germain on Two-year Contract: Report

If the agreement gets finalized, it will be a major coup for wealthy PSG. The 34-year-old, who is highly-touted as one of the best football players of all time, will join an already formidable front line that includes Brazil’s Neymar and young Frenchman Kylian Mbappe. Also Read - Lionel Messi Posts Emotional Message on Instagram After Barcelona Departure: "It's Not a Goodbye, Just a Later"

On his arrival at the Le Bourget airport in Paris, Messi was greeted by a sea of PSG supporters who had gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of their new signing. Wearing a T-shirt that read “This is Paris,” Messi beamed and waved at scores of fans who had come to greet him. The fans chanted – “Messi, Messi, Messi,” and let off firecrackers. Also Read - Here's Why Barcelona Might Not Retire Iconic Number 10 Jersey After Lionel Messi Exit

Meanwhile, Messi gave no details of the PSG deal, which was reached days after Barcelona said it could not afford to him because of Spain’s La Liga’s fair play rules.



However, Messi’s father Jorge, who is also his agent, earlier confirmed the inevitable as he arrived at Barcelona’s airport to board a flight to France. Asked by reporters if his son would sign for the French club, he replied: “Yes”.

PSG are set to unveil Messi at a press conference at their Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday.

He is expected to sign an initial two-year deal, and the completion of his move will close a whirlwind few days following the announcement last Thursday that he would leave Barcelona, the club he has represented for the entirety of his 17-year professional career.

PSG’s move for Messi had been an open secret for days, although reports in Spain on Monday night talked of a ‘final offer’ by Barcelona to try to keep the player.

Eyering their first-ever Champions League title, PSG see Messi’s inclusion as the missing piece in their jigsaw.

“Back together,” Neymar, who played with Messi at Barcelona before moving to PSG in 2017, posted on Twitter.