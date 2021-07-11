New Delhi: Argentina beat Brazil by 1-0 in the summit clash to clinch their 15th Copa America title on Sunday. Angel Di Maria scored the lone goal of the match as Brazil tried very hard to get the equalizer but failed against a rock-solid Argentine defence. The win finally ends the international trophy drought for some mega Argentina football stars including six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, Di Maria and Sergio Aguero.Also Read - VIDEO: How Lionel Messi And Argentina Celebrated Copa America 2021 Win After Beating Brazil 1-0 in Final

In the 22nd minute of the summit clash, Di Maria and Rodri de Paul linked up brilliantly to exploit Brazil's defence. It was a long through ball from De Paul which ran through Brazil's rusty defence and Di Maria controlled it with his sublime touch and get it past Ederson with a cheeky chip shot.



Brazil dominated the stats cards in the mega encounter but the only thing they lacked was finishing. They had a better possession with 60 per cent while making 13 attempts at goal with only two at the target.

Emiliano Martinez once again produced a stellar performance after his penalty shootout heroics in the Colombia semifinal. Meanwhile, the best player on the pitch in the summit clash was Rodri de Paul as the Argentine midfielder ran the show with his solid performances. He bossed the midfield with his passes and smart interceptions which put Brazil on their toes.

Meanwhile, Argentina star man Messi didn’t make any major impact in the game but he displayed his talents during a couple of flashy runs and dribbles. He also had a chance to seal the game for Argentina in the 88th minute but he failed to score from an easy position as Ederson was attentive there and grabbed the ball at his quickest.

On the other side, Neymar tried hard to make his magic work but a strong Argentine backline led by Nicholas Otamendi was too good for him at Marcana.

It was Argentina’s 15th Copa America title win and their first since 1993. They reached the final in the 2015 and 2016 but suffered heartbreak defeats to Chile in the finals. Messi was the top scorer in the tournament with four goals and was also the highest-assist provider with 5.