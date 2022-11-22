Lionel Messi-Led Argentina TROLLED After Shock Loss vs Saudi Arabia in FIFA World Cup | VIRAL TWEETS

FIFA World Cup, Arg vs KSA: While it was Saudi Arabia's third win at the World Cup stage, this has to be among the biggest upsets ever.

Argentina Trolled

Qatar: It was stunning to see Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday in the Group C match at the Lusail stadium. While it was Saudi Arabia’s third win at the World Cup stage, this has to be among the biggest upsets ever. The Lionel Messi-led side came into the World Cup as hot favourites and was expected to beat Saudi Arabia. That did not happen despite Messi breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute via a penalty. At that point, it seemed the Asian giants were no match for the Copa America champions. But then, things changed in the second half with Saleh Alshehri finding an equaliser in the 48th minute. Merely, five minutes after that, Salem Aldawsari scored and that proved to be the winner.

Here is how Argentina faced flak on Twitter space:

In one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi and Argentina to win, 2-1, at the #FIFAWorldCup in Qatar.#ARGKSA #Qatar2022 — Maliha Faizullah (@MalihaFaizullah) November 22, 2022

Lionel Messi is the type of player if you’re cruising you’ll never lose but when you need him the most he gets nervous he still hasn’t sorted out that problem or someone is putting way too much pressure on him (Argentina fans and players) — Supercool (@SupercoolAAA) November 22, 2022

This also rivals shocking results such as Senegal beating then-titleholder France 1-0 in the 2002 tournament opener and the United States stunning England by the same score in 1950. Now, it will not be easy for Argentina to make it through to the next round as they would have to win both games and then hope that other results go their way.